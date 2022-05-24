Indian art featured on an artistic shade in Brisbane

“I feel proud that Indian Art is providing a shade”, said Ms Madhu Khanna speaking with SBS Hindi.
Ms Khanna said it is a unique shade canopy.
Artist Ms Madhu Khanna Source: Supplied / Ms Madhu Khanna
Ms Madhu Khanna is a special-need teacher. She uses art as a tool to help children develop their skills.
This artistic community-inspired project provides shade with colour and feature lighting. It has been created by more than 400 circular aluminum discs that feature laser-cut designs.
