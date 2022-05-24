SBS Hindi

Indian art featured on an artistic shade in Brisbane

Brisbane Square installation

Laser-cut designs providing shade at Beenleigh Town square in Brisbane Credit: SBS Hindi

Published 14 December 2022 at 2:25pm
By Anita Barar
Presented by Anita Barar
Source: SBS / Ms Madha Khanna

The artistic shade at Beenleigh Town Square in Brisbane displays the Indian Art. Ms Madhu Khanna and June Hintz are the two local artists for this artistic colourful shade solution project. Listen to this interview with the artist Ms Madhu Khanna.

“I feel proud that Indian Art is providing a shade”, said Ms Madhu Khanna speaking with SBS Hindi.
Artist Ms Madhu Khanna
Artist Ms Madhu Khanna Source: Supplied / Ms Madhu Khanna
Ms Khanna said it is a unique shade canopy.

Ms Madhu Khanna is a special-need teacher. She uses art as a tool to help children develop their skills.

This artistic community-inspired project provides shade with colour and feature lighting. It has been created by more than 400 circular aluminum discs that feature laser-cut designs.


