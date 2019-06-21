SBS Hindi

Indian artist brings unique calligraphy exhibition to Australia

SBS Hindi

Swarna- The Golden age

Swarna- The Golden age Source: Manisha Nayak

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 21 June 2019 at 3:37pm
By Anita Barar
Source: SBS

"It takes an artistic eye to see beyond the words and bring the personality of the alphabet on a medium”, says Manisha Nayak – a calligraphy artist.

Published 21 June 2019 at 3:37pm
By Anita Barar
Source: SBS
Trained in Commercial Arts from Mumbai India,  Manisha Nayak started her career as a graphic designer with an advertising agency.

It was a bit later, she discovered a passion for calligraphy and today, she is one of the finest calligraphic artists in India. 

Ms Nayak has exhibited her work in various parts of India and also conducts workshops.

Swarna- The Golden age
Swarna- The Golden age Source: Manisha Nayak


Her present work Swärna – The Golden Age, a 3D calligraphy Art Exhibition is currently being showcased in Melbourne.

She says her latest exhibition celebrates the Indian alphabet.

"India is a country with ancient and varied languages. These languages have their unique scripts too, hence it’s like an ancient golden culture," she told SBS Hindi.

“I wanted to showcase this culture through my art. I decided to work on it through different dimensions and media. So that's where the inspiration for Swarna - The Golden Age came from.”

Manisha Nayak - Calligraphy Artist
Manisha Nayak - Calligraphy Artist Source: Manisha Nayak
 

She has worked with a 3-dimensional media to showcase her 57 artworks in the form of calligraphy in Golden colour.

Most of her exhibited work is in Devanagari, a script used for various languages like Sanskrit, Marathi, Hindi, Nepali, Konkani, etc. 

Swarna- The Golden age
Swarna- The Golden age Source: Manisha Nayak
 

"When a line curves and angles and I create an alphabet, there is a riot of emotions. Alphabets have personality. Some alphabets are brash, some are demure; some are angry while some are pleasing to the eye," she says.

Tune into 
SBS Hindi
 at 5 pm every day and follow us on 
Facebook
 and 
Twitter


Share

Latest podcast episodes

UKRAINE RUSSIA CONFLICT

SBS Hindi News 06 January 2023: Ukraine rejects Putin Christmas ceasefire request

Drink driving accident airbags

Four Indian men die in a road accident in Victoria; three were not wearing seatbelts

India: Union Home Minister Amit Shah Addressed Media During The Parliament Winter Session

India report: Indian Home Minister says Ram Temple in Ayodhya to be ready by January 2024

Nimmi

तुमको न भूल पाएंगे : निम्मी