Indian Australian Aarti Bajaj to represent Australia in World Championship

The World Championships of Performing Arts is the only international performing arts talent competition of its kind held annually in Hollywood/Los Angeles Area.





Aarti was selected from 75,000 talented applicants from 50 countries. She says representing Australia is a great honour.





Mother two says she is not a full-time artist however she would like to think that it has a divine presence in what she does for the living.





Aarti is not only “Bharatanatyam” dancer but she also runs her dance school in Gold Coast.





“It’s hard to come out your comfort zone and compete at any level,” she told SBS Hindi.





The World Championships of Performing Arts will have teams of dancers, singers, actors, models, instrumentalist and variety artist form over 50 countries who will compete in July.





