Indian-Australian actress Pallavi Sharda ready to mesmerise the audiences in ‘Begum Jaan’

Indian-origin actress Pallavi Sharda is a well-known name in both Bollywood and Australian cinema.





Pallavi has appeared in films like 'My Name is Khan', ‘Besharam’, 'Hawaizaada,' ‘UnIndian,’ and the Oscar nominated 'Lion.'





Her upcoming Bollywood film is ‘Begum Jaan.’





This film is a Hindi period drama set in the backdrop of late Indian Independence period of 1947.





“Vidya Balan plays the lead role of a brothel's madame,” says Pallavi.





Pallavi is very excited as this film so far has been one of the most challenging ones.





"My role as 'Gulabo' was one of the most difficult I have played. The subject matter and the journey of the character were gritty and hard-hitting. I can't reveal much about it at this stage, but I am very lucky to have worked with Srijit in fulfilling the vision for Gulabo and a film which is centred around a strong female-oriented story."





She says it was great to work with actors from theatre background.





"Vidya, Ila and other actors are very kind and professional,” she adds.





“I was very lucky to be on set and observe her at work," Pallavi further adds.





This historical drama, loosely based on Shyam Benegal's ‘Mandi,’ is directed by Srijit Mukherji.





It is an adaptation of his 2015 Bengali film 'Rajkahini'.





The trailer of ‘Begum Jaan’ has been viewed more than 24 million times.





Apart from ‘Begum Jaan,’ Pallavi will soon be seen in an Australian TV series.





