Indian Australian Deepak-Raj Gupta will be a member of ACT Parliament

Deepak-Raj came to Australia in 1989 as an International student in Melbourne. However, he moved to the Australian Capital Territory almost 18 years back and is a well-known personality in the capital's business, political, government and cultural circles.





On 26 th June Wednesday noon while he was still mourning the death of his parents he received a phone call which has changed his life.





As per the Australian Capital Territory, Parliament rules Deepak-Raj Gupta will be an elected member by countback, this comes after a shocking resignation of the Labor Party MLA Meegan Fitzharris.





Mr Gupta was one of the five members of the Labor Party who stood for the Gungahlin-based electorate of Yerrabi in 2016.





Deepak-Raj told SBS Hindi, “I wish my parents were here to share the joys of this news but surely they must be watching me from there.”





His father died in 2018 and his mother passed away this year on 25th April.





It’s just a coincidence that he resigned from his Australian Public Service job last Friday.





He says, “I am a firm believer that our effort in promoting multicultural harmony, mutual respect, understanding and acceptance among Canberra’s diverse communities makes it a special place for everyone.”





Deepak-Raj is a recipient of the ACT Government Multicultural Advocate of the Year award in 2012 for his tireless community services. He was also the president of the Australia India Business Council ACT chapter and the president of the Canberra India Council.





“My family understand that I will be more busy with the community but it’s not new for them as in last several years many times I had to miss their school functions for community commitments,” said Mr Gupta





He helps organise numerous events like the ACT Government's annual Diwali celebration, Holi Mela and Baisakhi Mela that promote communal harmony and the spirit of multiculturalism.





He says, “I would request Indian Australian community to please get involved in Australian politics with any political party of your choice, as our community has immense potential.”





Deepak-Raj lives in Canberra with his wife Shuchi and children Mallika 22, and Ashvin, 15.



