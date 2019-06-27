SBS Hindi

Indian Australian Deepak-Raj Gupta will be a member of ACT Parliament

SBS Hindi

Indian Australian Deepak Raj Gupta will be member of ACT Parliament

Source: Supplied

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 27 June 2019 at 1:37pm, updated 27 June 2019 at 4:57pm
By Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj
Source: SBS

Deepak-Raj Gupta is a passionate advocate for the Indian Australian community in Canberra.

Published 27 June 2019 at 1:37pm, updated 27 June 2019 at 4:57pm
By Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj
Source: SBS
Deepak-Raj came to Australia in 1989 as an International student in Melbourne. However, he moved to the Australian Capital Territory almost 18 years back and is a well-known personality in the capital's business, political, government and cultural circles.

On 26th June Wednesday noon while he was still mourning the death of his parents he received a phone call which has changed his life.

As per the Australian Capital Territory, Parliament rules Deepak-Raj Gupta will be an elected member by countback, this comes after a shocking resignation of the Labor Party MLA Meegan Fitzharris.

Mr Gupta was one of the five members of the Labor Party who stood for the Gungahlin-based electorate of Yerrabi in 2016.

Indian Australian Deepak Raj Gupta will be member of ACT Parliament
Source: Supplied


Deepak-Raj told SBS Hindi, “I wish my parents were here to share the joys of this news but surely they must be watching me from there.”

His father died in 2018 and his mother passed away this year on 25th April.

It’s just a coincidence that he resigned from his Australian Public Service job last Friday.

Indian Australian Deepak Raj Gupta will be member of ACT Parliament
Source: Supplied


He says, “I am a firm believer that our effort in promoting multicultural harmony, mutual respect, understanding and acceptance among Canberra’s diverse communities makes it a special place for everyone.”

Deepak-Raj is a recipient of the ACT Government Multicultural Advocate of the Year award in 2012 for his tireless community services. He was also the president of the Australia India Business Council ACT chapter and the president of the Canberra India Council.

“My family understand that I will be more busy with the community but it’s not new for them as in last several years many times I had to miss their school functions for community commitments,” said Mr Gupta

Indian Australian Deepak Raj Gupta will be member of ACT Parliament
Source: Supplied


He helps organise numerous events like the ACT Government's annual Diwali celebration, Holi Mela and Baisakhi Mela that promote communal harmony and the spirit of multiculturalism.

He says, “I would request Indian Australian community to please get involved in Australian politics with any political party of your choice, as our community has immense potential.”

Deepak-Raj lives in Canberra with his wife Shuchi and children Mallika 22, and Ashvin, 15.

Tune into SBS Hindi at 5 pm every day and follow us on Facebook and Twitter

Share

Latest podcast episodes

UKRAINE RUSSIA CONFLICT

SBS Hindi News 06 January 2023: Ukraine rejects Putin Christmas ceasefire request

Drink driving accident airbags

Four Indian men die in a road accident in Victoria; three were not wearing seatbelts

India: Union Home Minister Amit Shah Addressed Media During The Parliament Winter Session

India report: Indian Home Minister says Ram Temple in Ayodhya to be ready by January 2024

Nimmi

तुमको न भूल पाएंगे : निम्मी