Indian Australian Deepak Vinayak awarded Medal of the Order of Australia (OAM)

Deepak Vinayak OAM

Source: Supplied

Published 13 June 2018 at 3:36pm
By Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj
Source: SBS

Deepak Vinayak, a Melbourne-based Indian-origin Liaison Officer at Metro, has been awarded Medal of the Order of Australia (OAM).

Deepak Vinayak came to Australia in 1996 for higher studies.

Arriving as a student in Sydney 20 years ago, Deepak says life was a constant struggle.

However, today, he is well-known in the Indian community and has won awards for his community work.

deepak_vinayak_4.jpg?itok=qmbZ9p5o&mtime=1485308606


A two-time People of Australia Ambassador, White Ribbon Ambassador and Justice of the Peace (JP), Deepak’s many accolades and titles put him in the privileged position to serve a community and country that he loves.

Deepak says that coming from India as a student and having struggled as a migrant to achieve where he is at present, an understanding of the key issues and problems related to multilingualism, multiculturalism and multi-faith practices comes naturally.

deepak_vinayak_1.jpg?itok=_rJ-zntN&mtime=1485332641


Deepak is also involved actively in training the next generation of migrants with different institutions.

Apart from this, he has actively mentored students and research scholars from universities of Victoria, Monash, Deakin and La Trobe.

