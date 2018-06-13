Indian Australian Deepak Vinayak awarded Medal of the Order of Australia (OAM)

Deepak Vinayak came to Australia in 1996 for higher studies.





Arriving as a student in Sydney 20 years ago, Deepak says life was a constant struggle.





However, today, he is well-known in the Indian community and has won awards for his community work.











A two-time People of Australia Ambassador, White Ribbon Ambassador and Justice of the Peace (JP), Deepak’s many accolades and titles put him in the privileged position to serve a community and country that he loves.





Deepak says that coming from India as a student and having struggled as a migrant to achieve where he is at present, an understanding of the key issues and problems related to multilingualism, multiculturalism and multi-faith practices comes naturally.











Deepak is also involved actively in training the next generation of migrants with different institutions.



