Indian-Australian finding 'Gold' in mobile phones

Professor Veena Sahajwalla Source: UNSW
Published 2 September 2016 at 4:56pm, updated 3 September 2016 at 12:11pm
By Pallavi Jain
Source: SBS
Indian-Australian Scientist Professor Veena Sahajwalla's innovation could enable recovery of of the precious metal 'Gold' from mobile phones among other metal alloys! We spoke to Professor Sahajwalla about this innovation. Professor Sahajwalla is an award winning scientist and the Founding Director of UNSWs Centre for Sustainable Materials Research and Technology (SMaRT) where this research has been undertaken.
