Indian Australian Girl Amanpreet Kaur in Victorian State Cricket Team

Amanpreet Kaur, Indian Australian Cricket player

Published 10 October 2017 at 4:48pm
By Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj
Indian Australian Amanpreet Kaur has been selected in 12 and Under Cricket State Team. She will be competing in the School Sport Australia Championship to be held in Barooga, NSW from 5 January – 12 January 2018.

Project Officer with Vic Cricket State Team Ian Landy says It has been a great performance by Amanpreet Kaur following a selection process that began in June to make the final team of 13.

He explains that the students participated in a series of trial sessions and games to be selected to represent the School Sport Victoria State Team.

Many past School Sport Victoria team members have gone onto compete at national and international competitions including Olympic Games, World Championships and Commonwealth Games.

Her father Mr. Ramanpreet Singh says it takes a bit of sacrifice and lot of hard work to see a child doing as good as Amanpreet Kaur.

