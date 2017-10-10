Indian Australian Girl Amanpreet Kaur in Victorian State Cricket Team

Project Officer with Vic Cricket State Team Ian Landy says It has been a great performance by Amanpreet Kaur following a selection process that began in June to make the final team of 13.





He explains that the students participated in a series of trial sessions and games to be selected to represent the School Sport Victoria State Team.





Many past School Sport Victoria team members have gone onto compete at national and international competitions including Olympic Games, World Championships and Commonwealth Games.



