Indian-Australian Hindu's celebrate Mahashivratri with Modern Ethics

Deepti Sharma says the only hard part is where and how to start, but her friends made it so easy. She took a stand to donate all the milk and food material to the needy of the city of Melbourne.





The question was who will collect and where to send the donations. Just a phone call away was Jasvinder Siddhu who is the coordinator of a NGO Lets Feed. Jasvinder with his coordination abilities helped Deepti establish 20 collection points in four sides of Melbourne.





Ms Neeldhara took charge of eastern suburbs, while Ms Neelam in northern suburbs opened her garage for 5 days for all who wanted to donate Milk and other food items.





Just in five days they were able to collect almost 2000 litres of milk and 25 car boots full of other items.



















