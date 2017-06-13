SBS Hindi

Indian- Australian Jay Raman Awarded Order Of Australia Medal

SBS Hindi

Mr Jay Raman

Mr Jay Raman Source: Supplied

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 13 June 2017 at 6:51pm
By Kumud Merani
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

It's a matter of pride that in the in The Queen's Birthday 2017 Honours List, Australians of Indian origin have been recognized. Mr Jay Raman has been honoured with the Order of Australia Medal for his tireless service to senior citizens of South Asian background. Tune in to hear this exclusive interview with Jay Raman OAM by Kumud Merani

Published 13 June 2017 at 6:51pm
By Kumud Merani
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

SCG FEMALE CRICKET STATUE

SBS Hindi News 05 January 2023: World first female cricketer statue unveiled at Sydney Cricket Ground

DC: The House Votes for Speaker of the House

No speaker elected - again - for US House of Representatives

01.jpg

मिलिए इस दिलदार टैक्सी ड्राइवर से जो गरीब लड़कियों को फ्री में दे रहे हैं ब्राइडल ड्रेस

FIJI ELECTION 2022

Fiji report : 05 January 2023