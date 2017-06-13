Indian- Australian Jay Raman Awarded Order Of Australia Medal

Mr Jay Raman Source: Supplied
Published 13 June 2017 at 6:51pm
By Kumud Merani
Source: SBS
It's a matter of pride that in the in The Queen's Birthday 2017 Honours List, Australians of Indian origin have been recognized. Mr Jay Raman has been honoured with the Order of Australia Medal for his tireless service to senior citizens of South Asian background. Tune in to hear this exclusive interview with Jay Raman OAM by Kumud Merani
