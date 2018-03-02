SBS Hindi

Indian Australian Manny Singh: “Defeated death by my determination to reach at Mt Everest Base camp.”

Manny Singh at Mt Everest Base Camp

Source: SBS Hindi

Published 2 March 2018 at 4:05pm
By Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj
It was one of the hardest challenges of my life. I suffered from AMS (Acute Mountain Sickness) that could be fatal, but I recovered and achieved my goal.

When Indian Australian Manny Singh decided to climb up to Mt Everest base camp (5360 M above Sea level) to raise awareness about Mental Health in migrant community his family thought he was joking.

recovered_ed50d8f7b14480e3752cebb0fb4ff566.jpg


He says, I wanted to challenge myself physically and also wanted to raise funds for a Mental Health Charity.

As it is one of hardest and dangerous climb of the world, Manny Singh reached Kathmandu with all the preparations.

recovered_d9f6d76e1c7f3ee2630b68a4540e25ca.jpg


Manny explains whatever you prepare Mt Everest always throw surprise at you. Once on high altitude he also suffered of AMS (Acute Mountain Sickness).

recovered_a70cbe888a782cebba717926ea264caf.jpg


But leaving it half way was not for him. He recalls, “I told myself even if it takes two to three months I will not go back home without achieving the goal.”

Manny says that he did some wonderful work in Nepal and India. And  raised $1100 + for Mental Health awareness charity.

