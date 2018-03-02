Indian Australian Manny Singh: “Defeated death by my determination to reach at Mt Everest Base camp.”

When Indian Australian Manny Singh decided to climb up to Mt Everest base camp (5360 M above Sea level) to raise awareness about Mental Health in migrant community his family thought he was joking.











He says, I wanted to challenge myself physically and also wanted to raise funds for a Mental Health Charity.





As it is one of hardest and dangerous climb of the world, Manny Singh reached Kathmandu with all the preparations.











Manny explains whatever you prepare Mt Everest always throw surprise at you. Once on high altitude he also suffered of AMS (Acute Mountain Sickness).











But leaving it half way was not for him. He recalls, “I told myself even if it takes two to three months I will not go back home without achieving the goal.”



