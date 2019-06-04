Indian Australian men among lowest participants to take Bowel cancer screening test

The bowel cancer home screening test kit Source: AAP
Published 4 June 2019 at 4:10pm
By Helen Isbister
Presented by Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj
Source: SBS
The stubbornly high numbers of people failing to take free and potentially life-saving bowel cancer tests are refusing to budge. Almost 60 per cent of Australians in the most at-risk age bracket are still choosing not to take part, with men and some of Australia's ethnic communities having the lowest participation rates. The uptake is particularly low among migrants, specifically in the Indian and Sri Lankan communities.
