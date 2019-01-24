Indian Australian Preeti Daga honoured with Pride of Australia 2018 award

Indian-Australian Preeti Daga has won the Pride of Australia 2018 Award.





Pride of Australia is a News corps initiative which has been honouring and recognising people who have made a remarkable contribution towards the community by their services as a whole.





Preeti Daga along with other 8 recipients ' Pride of Australia Medal 2018 Victoria ' Source: Preeti Daga





Ms Daga, who is a Marketing Communications and Public Relations professional, recently was also honoured with the Victorian Multicultural Commission's Emerging Young Leadership Award.





She has been associated with various organisations and is a brand ambassador for AFL, Cricket Australia, Bully Zero Foundation.





She is also on the Victorian board of Public Relations Institute of Australia.





She has also acted in few social issue-based films.





Speaking with SBS Hindi, Preeti says that there are many heroes within our community who are working tirelessly for the community as a whole.





She strongly believes those who have time and can contribute, must come forward.



