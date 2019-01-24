SBS Hindi

Indian Australian Preeti Daga honoured with Pride of Australia 2018 award

SBS Hindi

Preeti Daga

Preeti Daga, winner of Pride of Australia 2018 in Victoria Source: Preeti Daga

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 24 January 2019 at 5:10pm
By Anita Barar
Source: SBS

“There is no greater satisfaction than giving back. For me, it was a big honour and real privilege to get this award," says Preeti Daga who won the Pride of Australia Medal 2018, Victoria.

Published 24 January 2019 at 5:10pm
By Anita Barar
Source: SBS
Indian-Australian Preeti Daga has won the Pride of Australia 2018 Award. 

Pride of Australia is a News corps initiative which has been honouring and recognising people who have made a remarkable contribution towards the community by their services as a whole.

Preeti Daga with other 8 recipients of Pride of Australia Medal 2018 Victoria
Preeti Daga along with other 8 recipients ' Pride of Australia Medal 2018 Victoria ' Source: Preeti Daga


Ms Daga, who is a Marketing Communications and Public Relations professional, recently was also honoured with the Victorian Multicultural Commission's Emerging Young Leadership Award. 

She has been associated with various organisations and is a brand ambassador for AFL, Cricket Australia, Bully Zero Foundation.

She is also on the Victorian board of Public Relations Institute of Australia.

She has also acted in few social issue-based films.

Speaking with SBS Hindi, Preeti says that there are many heroes within our community who are working tirelessly for the community as a whole.

She strongly believes those who have time and can contribute, must come forward.

"This country has given me a lot and I wanted to give it back. When I started working as a volunteer, I was thinking only for the community.  I was lucky that I had time and I could work. There is no greater satisfaction than giving back," she says.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

UKRAINE RUSSIA CONFLICT

SBS Hindi News 06 January 2023: Ukraine rejects Putin Christmas ceasefire request

Drink driving accident airbags

Four Indian men die in a road accident in Victoria; three were not wearing seatbelts

India: Union Home Minister Amit Shah Addressed Media During The Parliament Winter Session

India report: Indian Home Minister says Ram Temple in Ayodhya to be ready by January 2024

Nimmi

तुमको न भूल पाएंगे : निम्मी