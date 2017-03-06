SBS Hindi

Indian-Australian seniors planning to celebrate Holi with a dance-drama

Holi

Holi

Published 6 March 2017 at 4:21pm, updated 6 March 2017 at 4:30pm
By Amit Sarwal
Available in other languages

"When we moved to Australia this festive day also meant a day to meet others, play and laugh, and eat," says Nalin Sharda, member NRISA.

Holi is a Hindu festival celebrated during spring season.

Throughout the world it is also known as the ‘festival of colours’.

Nalin Sharda, Committee Member, Northern Region Indian Senior's Association (Vic.) Inc. (http://www.nrisa.org/) says that “In Hindu tradition, Holi festival signifies the victory of good over evil.”

“When we moved to Australia this festive day also meant a day to meet others, play and laugh, and eat,” adds Nalin.

Nalin Sharda
Nalin Sharda


This year NRISA is going to celebrate Holi with a dance drama on Holika Dahan (हॊलिका दहन).

Nalin says that on 12th March 2017 from 2.00 -4.00 pm, Natyadarpan Indian Theatre Academy will present a Holi dance-drama at the McCubbin Room, The Centre Ivanhoe, Upper Heidelberg Rd, Ivanhoe.

Nalin says that the dance-drama is with a  Bollywood twist.

“It is the story of two Indian-Australian sisters who have very different feelings about Holi,” adds Nalin.

In case, people won’t be able to attend the 12th March event, Nalin says they can enjoy a free Solo Performance.

This performance titled "Expression" by Natyadarpan Indian Theatre Academy will be held on 10th March 2017 from 7.00-9.00 pm at Chandler Theatre Isaac Rd, Keysborough.

Nalin adds that “Be it India or Australia, no Holi celebration is complete without a Bollywood song.”

WATCH VIDEO: 'Rang Barse' from film - Silsila



To know more about the significance of Holi in Australia and these dance-dramas, listen to Amit Sarwal’s conversation with Nalin Sharda.

Listen to the interview below:



