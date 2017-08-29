Indian Australian university lecturer and social entrepreneur opts for electoral Politics

Jasvinder sidhu is known for his social campaigns and community based projects among Indian Australians in Victoria. He claims to run food programs for the homeless youth and disadvantaged families in Melbournes west.
Jasvinder Sidhu Source: Supplied
Published 29 August 2017 at 4:56pm
By Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj
Source: SBS
A university lecturer by profession Jasvinder Sidhu says that he is stepping forward to raise issues of Indian community in Victorian.
