Indian-Australian wins '100 Women of Influence' Award

Pallavi Sinha

Pallavi Sinha Source: Pallavi Sinha Facebook

Published 1 October 2016 at 6:16pm
By Pallavi Jain
Available in other languages

Indian-Australian Pallavi Sinha has been announced as a winner in The Australian Financial Review and Westpac 100 Women of Influence Awards for 2016. Pallavi Sinha has been recognised in the Diversity category for her consistent and significant work as a Lawyer, Freelance Journalist, Chair of Community organisations, through the media (either writing articles or as a spokesperson on shows such as Q & A), or via legal & education work to: achieve law & policy reform, and to elevate peoples ability to access empowering services, particularly in relation to domestic or family violence (DV), education and mental health. Tune in for this very special interview with Pallavi Sinha

