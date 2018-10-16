SBS Hindi

Indian Australian wins gold medal in WFF’s body building championship

Girish Nagpal Won Gold Medal in WFF Bodybuilding Championship

Source: Supplied

Published 16 October 2018 at 4:00pm
By Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj
Girish Nagpal has won the gold medal for 75kg ‘performance category’ in World Fitness Federations Championship 2018 held in Melbourne.

In his hometown, Jalandhar (India) Girish Nagpal grew up watching world champion bodybuilders. He started going to gymnasium dreaming about competing in such championships one day.

Source: Supplied


Girish came to Australia as an International student like a lot of people.

But when friends and fellow students were busy partying he was determined to save enough to have his own gym equipment’s.

Source: Supplied


Girish says “It was not an easy ride, I struggled as much as others did and my goal was going away from me.”

After getting married his wife supported and motivated him to restart his training.

Girish says he trained very hard in the year 2015 but his wife met an accident which shattered his dreams one more time.

Source: Supplied


For almost one year he was left to care for his three-year-old child and bedridden wife.

“I can’t thank enough to my wife, who forcibly sent me to the gym while she herself has struggling to walk properly,” Girish told SBS Hindi.

Source: Supplied


He says, “When I see my gold medal, I want to tell everyone that nothing is impossible.”

