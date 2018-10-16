Indian Australian wins gold medal in WFF’s body building championship

In his hometown, Jalandhar (India) Girish Nagpal grew up watching world champion bodybuilders. He started going to gymnasium dreaming about competing in such championships one day.





Source: Supplied





Girish came to Australia as an International student like a lot of people.





But when friends and fellow students were busy partying he was determined to save enough to have his own gym equipment’s.





Source: Supplied





Girish says “It was not an easy ride, I struggled as much as others did and my goal was going away from me.”





After getting married his wife supported and motivated him to restart his training.





Girish says he trained very hard in the year 2015 but his wife met an accident which shattered his dreams one more time.





Source: Supplied





For almost one year he was left to care for his three-year-old child and bedridden wife.





“I can’t thank enough to my wife, who forcibly sent me to the gym while she herself has struggling to walk properly,” Girish told SBS Hindi.





Source: Supplied



