Indian-Australian women come together for 'wear a mask' campaign in their native language

This group of women in Melbourne have recorded these messages urging people to wear a mask when outside, in Hindi, Dogri, Bhojpuri and Urdu among others.





Sanchita Abrol, an Indian traditional dance (Kathak) teacher in Melbourne is one of the members who penned a message in her native language to create awareness within the community to 'wear a mask'.





“I wrote Dogri after years but it’s worth it. And I am proud to support this campaign to send a health safety message in our mother language,” she told SBS Hindi .





“When something is written or said in our own language we pay more attention that’s why I became part of a social media campaign to tell people to wear a mask when you go out," she shares.





Source: SBS Hindi





Sambhavi Singh, a sales manager in a multinational company in Melbourne who recorded a similar message in her native language ‘Bhojpuri’ said, “Wearing a mask is a must for everyone. It is a fact established by health professionals.”





“We want to spread the word in most spoken languages so that we can keep our loved ones safe. People from Bihar and eastern UP speak Bhojpuri that’s why my message will resonate with them," said Ms Singh.





Source: Supplied





Zara Ahmed who works for the Victorian government in Melbourne told SBS Hindi, “Wearing masks can be uncomfortable but we have to let ethnic communities know that wearing them can save them and their family members from coronavirus.”





“We can see the examples of other countries who started wearing masks early and now their economic activities have started. We can also adhere to the rules and find a pathway to economic recovery.”





Ms Ahmed has recorded her message in Urdu.











Source: Supplied





Molina Swaroop-Asthana. a Melbourne-based lawyer who recorded her message in Hindi said, “Police and government authorities have clarified in very clear words if you will not wear a mask going out of your house you will be fined.”





“I have posted details on social media in Hindi so that members of the Hindi speaking community can understand that only children under 12 years are allowed to go out without a mask on their face.





"If you think your community members are unable to understand health message in English then please help them or direct them towards government agencies who provide information in language," Ms Asthana said.





Source: SBS Hindi





Residents in metropolitan Melbourne are subject to stay-at-home orders and can only leave home for essential work, study, exercise or care responsibilities. People are also advised to wear masks in public.





People in Australia must stay at least 1.5 metres away from others. Check your state’s restrictions on gathering limits.





If you are experiencing cold or flu symptoms, stay home and arrange a test by calling your doctor or contact the Coronavirus Health Information Hotline on 1800 020 080.





