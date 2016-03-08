SBS Hindi

INDIAN BUDGET 2016..........

SBS Hindi

Arnu Jaitly, Indian Finance Minister

Arnu Jaitly, Indian Finance Minister Source: GOI (PIB)

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 8 March 2016 at 3:41pm
By Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

India Finance minister Arun Jaitley unveiled a largely pro-poor budget, increasing social spending and farm credit in a bid to revive the rural economy without over-spending. In his second full Budget, the finance minister sent out an unambiguous signal: despite electoral setbacks and an aggressive Opposition, the government remained firm on reforms.Senior Economic Affairs Expert Harshvardhan Tripathi explains what it means for common person and Industry.

Published 8 March 2016 at 3:41pm
By Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

KIMBERLY FLOODING WA

SBS Hindi News 04 January 2023: Fitzroy River reaches record-breaking flood levels

CHAMPS.jpg

Medal haul for Melbourne's junior wrestlers

INDONESIA G20 BALI SUMMIT

India report : Indian PM speaks with King Charles, discusses key issues

AUSTRALIAN UNIVERSITIES RANKING

Australia's net migration rates are returning to pre-pandemic levels, report finds