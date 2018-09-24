SBS Hindi

Indian celebrity chef Abhijit Saha visits Australia to discover local produce

Abhijit Saha

Published 24 September 2018 at 4:51pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 5:26pm
By Mosiqi Acharya, Kumud Merani
India's leading chef and Restaurateur Abhijit Saha a recipient of SICA Golden Hat Award 2010 for outstanding contribution to the field of culinary arts was in Australia to study the local produce and find ways of using Australian ingredients in Indian cooking. He has been awarded as the ‘Best Chef of India’ at the Indian Restaurant Congress in 2013. Tune in to hear Abhijit Saha's views on fine cuisine and do try his simple recipe of Hummus with avocados.

India’s well-known chef Abhijit Saha, known for his premium restaurants in Bangalore recently visited Australia to discover the Australian food production.

Mr Saha who is the founding director and Chef of Avant Garde Hospitality Pvt. Ltd. owns and runs two restaurants - Caperberry and Fava in Bangalore.

He has also opened his signature Indian restaurant, Saha, in Singapore and was awarded the ‘Best Chef of India’ at the Indian Restaurant Congress and Awards, 2013.

Known for his designer Indian food, lavish representation, and molecular gastronomy, Saha recently visited Victoria and Tasmania to discover the world of Australian produce.

“I have come as a guest of Victorian government to participate in the Food & Beverage Trade Week,” he told SBS Hindi.



On his visit, Mr Saha tried different varieties of Australian produce ranging from dairy products to herbs and crops.

“I am here to discover Australian ingredients and agricultural produce. And I have been thinking how can I include them in what I create,” he says.



Mr Saha lavished praises on the quality of food grown and available in Australia.

“The quality is really good. The ingredients are natural. Organic food is widely available and there’s a good variety.

“I am a very strong believer in quality and pay a lot of attention to what one is eating as it is an intimate experience. The food is entering our body.

“I had a great time learning how the food is grown here and how farmers care for it. Australia cares so much about how the food is grown here,” he says.



Mr Saha is known for his presentation skills and feels that the presentation enhances the experience.

“I am known for the food presentation. If food is presented well, it provides a completely different experience. Presentation enhances the experience,” he says.

Mr Saha who runs two restaurants in India and one in Singapore says Indians have a great taste for international cuisine.

“Indians now travel abroad and seek similar culinary experiences in India. As a result, you will see a great appetite for international cuisine in India, especially European, Italian, Thai and Chinese cuisine,” he says.

Mr Saha hopes to take his Australian experiences and learning with him to try it out with his Indian dishes.  

“Inquisitiveness is very important to be a chef. It is very important to learn. I am here in Australia to learn about new flavours and ingredients and see how I can add a variety to what I offer,” he says.

Listen to the podcast to hear Chef Abhijit Saha’s recipe for Hummus Avocado. 

