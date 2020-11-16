Indian community join hands to preserve Hindi program at La Trobe university

Members of Indian community met last week to gather organised support for the Hindi language program at the Melbourne-based university.





Highlights:

La Trobe University is considering disestablishing some language programs including Hindi.

After ANU, La Trobe is the only university in Australia that offers Hindi courses.

Universities are under financial pressure due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Victoria’s La Trobe University is considering disestablishing its Hindi language program, the second program of its kind in Australia after one by the Australian National University.





There is a proposal by the School of Humanities and Social Sciences at La Trobe University to disestablish its some language programs including Hindi, Greek and Indonesian.





Dr Ian Woolford, a lecturer at the Hindi department, says this proposal has been put forward as a result of the absolute financial devastation wrought by COVID-19.





Indian community met online to plan out a strategy. Source: SBS





“I am currently working with members of the Department of Languages and Linguistics to put forward a counter-proposal that allows for the preservation of Hindi instruction at La Trobe.





“We are considering any and options that might reduce cost and increase the program’s appeal to students,” said Dr Woolford.





Several members of the Indian community have also suggested measures to preserve the Hindi program.





Senior Lecturer & Course Director - Film, Television & Animation at Deakin University Dr Vikrant Kishore says La Trobe is the only second university after ANU to have a Hindi course and this course is very important for the community.





"La Trobe is one of those universities who have a strong connection with India. These universities depend heavily on Indian students. So, having a Hindi department makes them unique," said Dr Kishore.











Chairperson of subcontinent friends of Labor in Victoria Manoj Kumar says Hindi will play a bigger role in India-Australia strategic partnership and the program should be considered from this perspective.





He said, “We will lobby with the political parties and the government at the federal and state level to gain their support for this important engagement to make further stronger ties between the two countries."





The university says these changes are part of its response to the profound impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.





Dr Ian Woolford Source: Supplied





“Market demand and student enrolments for Hindi Studies have been very low for several years. In 2019, nine students enrolled for first-year Hindi. Only three of these students continued their study this year,” officials told SBS Hindi.





“Accordingly, a change proposal has been released which, subject to the outcomes of staff consultation, may regrettably result in La Trobe closing the teaching of our Hindi language programs from 2022.”





"We will engage all the local Indian community organisations to come forward to support this. We are an emerging, and growing community and Hindi would be a great bridge to keep the shared values moving forward between the two countries.”





La Trobe University Campus Source: Bridietmckenzie CC BY-SA 4.0





Editor of Hindi Gaurav, Anuj Kulshreshtha, says University should market Hindi course as any other course to attract students.





“Australian government and Indian community should also work together to make Hindi a popular option for the students,” said Mr Kulshreshtha.





Wyndham's former councillor Intaj Khan says he has spoken to spoken with the former Mayor of Wyndham City Council to support the petition for the continuation of the Hindi Language program at La Trobe University.





"La Trobe University ceasing to run the Hindi Language Course is not the direction and vision of enhancement of the bilateral relationship, after Covid it is time for Australia to have close relations and cooperation with Hindi speaking business people and understanding the culture of India, Hindi language plays a big role when you meet and greet from Australia and say Salam Nameste," said Mr Khan.











