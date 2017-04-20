Indian Contingent in ANZAC Parade Brisbane

ANZAC Day Brisbane Source: Supplied
Published 20 April 2017 at 5:51pm
By Kumud Merani
Source: SBS
Anzac Day is a National day of remembrance in Australia and New Zealand to commemorate Australians and New Zealanders "who served and died in all wars, conflicts, and peacekeeping operations" and "the contribution and suffering of all those who have served". However, did you know that thousands of Indian soldiers fought valiantly and died in Gallipoli?While we have an Indian contingent marching in the ANZAC Parade every year in Sydney and Melbourne, this year for the first time we shall have an Indian contingent marching in the ANZAC Parade in Brisbane as well. The organiser Dr Braj Raj Pande tells us more...
