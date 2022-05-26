Indian culture lights up the lanes of Liverpool at Starry Sari Night

Highlights Starry Sari Night in Liverpool was an opportunity for local businesses to showcase their offerings in a glamorous style.

The event returned to the community after six years.

People thronged to the festival despite the wet weather.

The festival, which took place in the western Sydney suburb on 20-22 May, was a complete lights-camera-action package.





Spotlighting the diverse cultures of the Indian subcontinent, the event also celebrated the opening up of markets once again and drew a large crowd despite persistent rain.





The main attraction of the event was the fashion show showcasing all the glitz and glamour of Indian design.





Models perform the ramp-walk showcasing designs form local business owners at the Starry Sari Night. Source: SBS Hindi







Altaf Hussain, fondly known as 'Altaf Tailor', set up his business in Liverpool after completing his fashion design course. He designed special apparel for the event and asked his customers to model for him.





"After COVID-19, businesses and the customers needed this kind of boost. It was a great opportunity to connect with the old customers and attract new ones from all over Australia," he said.





Models perform the ramp-walk showcasing designs form local business owners at the Starry Sari Night. Source: SBS Hindi



Heena Surti started her Indian dress and jewelry business in Liverpool in 2010. Her daughter, Yukta, was the showstopper for her collection in the fashion show.





She said, "It took us months to design and prepare the entire collection for our fashion show. My team supported me throughout this journey. I feel great today."





Visitors enjoy in front of the fashion show ramp at the Starry Sari Night. Source: SBS Hindi







Both Mr Hussain and Ms Surti agreed that Starry Sari Night was just the push Liverpool's economy needed at this time.





Pav Dharia performs at the Starry Sari Night. Source: SBS Hindi



Pav Dharia is an internet sensation amongst the Hindi-Punjabi music-loving youth of Australia. He had settled in Liverpool when he first migrated to Australia.





The pop singer was the headline performer for the night.





"It is nostalgic returning to the Liverpool community and performing here. The pandemic has been difficult for everyone, especially artists, but now is the time to look toward the future," he said.





Dancers from the Ekta Creative Dance Studio right before they performed a classic Bengali dance at the festival. Source: SBS Hindi







As an enthralled crowd grooved to Pav's music, restaurateur Ramji said the event brought him many new customers.





"The pandemic made us rely on our loyal customer base and deliveries only. This event attracted food-lovers from all over Sydney, giving us an entirely new customer base."







Trisha, a Liverpool resident, attended the event for the first time. She was there to support a friend participating in the fashion show.





Trisha and her group of friends attended the Starry Sari Night festival for the first time. Source: SBS Hindi



Meanwhile, Rukeshma attended this event for the second time.





Both of them felt it was a great opportunity to immerse themselves in the cultures of the Indian subcontinent.





"The colours and the 'swoosh' of dresses here is amazing! I am absolutely loving it!" said Trisha.





