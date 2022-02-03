'Indian diaspora makes me feel like I still play for my country': BBL star Unmukt Chand

Mr Chand, a talented right-handed batter, joined the Melbourne Renegades camp last month and has since played twice for his team.





His debut match was against the Hobart Hurricanes in Melbourne on 19 January, which did not go well. The former India U-19 skipper walked away scoring just six runs.





However, in his second outing against the Sydney Thunders at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), he bounced back and smashed 29 runs from 22 balls including two sixes and a four.





Highlights:





Unmukt Chand is the first Indian male cricketer to play in the Big Bash League (BBL) in Australia

The former India U-19 captain has expressed his love for Australian cricket and the country

'I want to work hard and play good cricket': Unmukt Chand

"It's a dream for any cricketer to play at MCG," he told SBS Hindi after his BBL debut.





"Even though we didn't play well this time in the BBL the experience has been great and at the end of the day you go back with some great learnings."





Unmukt Chand with Australian cricketer William Bosisto. Source: Ian Hitchcock-ICC/ICC via Getty Images





Mr Chand said that while cricket is similar everywhere, Australia offers a good development structure which enables the country to produce so many great players.





I really love playing the game here and with the Australians. They are fierce and aggressive players.

In the past, Mr Chand had visited Australia a few times, most notably Townsville in Queensland, where he had the happy memory of leading India to its third U-19 World Cup title by defeating the Australian team in 2012.











After the U-19 World Cup success, Mr Chand played in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and also led the India A team. However, India's hopes of him becoming the country's next batting superstar did not materialise.





And last year, the 28-year-old called it a day from playing in India and is now competing in various leagues around the world, including Australia.





Mr Chand said the decision to give up playing for India had been the most difficult one to come to terms with.





Former U-19 cricket team captain Unmukt Chand offers his mother a piece of cake at his residence in New Delhi on Thursday, 30th August, 2012. Source: Parveen Negi/The India Today Group via Getty Images



"You grow up dreaming to play for your country... But if you are not getting any opportunities to play, your growth as a player will stop," he said.





He added that the lack of opportunities in India forced him to move overseas.





"Every player has a limited number of years to play and you've got to play good cricket. For me to sit aside and watch everyone play except myself was really frustrating and humiliating," he commented.











Mr Chand's stint with domestic cricket in Delhi in 2017-18 did not go well and his name was not included in the Vijay Hazare Trophy squad. In IPL, he left Mumbai Indians after a lack of game time and also went unsold in the next auction.





Under the current rule, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) blocks male cricketers under its umbrella from joining any overseas league.





"I wanted to play and that was the reason I had to give up Indian cricket. Otherwise, I would have not resigned," Mr Chand said.





All he wants to do now is work hard and play good cricket.





Asked if he misses the fan frenzy of India, he said, "Even though the immense love as a cricketer you receive in India is like nowhere in the world, the Indian community overseas makes you feel that you are still playing for your countrymen."





