Indian education minister wraps up Australia visit, raises Indian students' pending visa issue

pr4.jpg

Indian Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan speaking to the diaspora in Melbourne on 23 August, 2022. Credit: SBS Hindi

Published 24 August 2022 at 3:09pm, updated 24 August 2022 at 3:30pm
By Natasha Kaul
The Indian Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan will fly home from Australia on Wednesday after completing a four-day trip during which he discussed several bilateral issues with his counterpart Jason Clare and co-chaired the 6th meeting of Australia India Education Council (AIEC).

Highlights
  • Indian Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan met with his Australian counterpart, Jason Clare, during his four-day visit to Australia which ends on Wednesday.
  • In May, the two countries announced an interim free trade agreement and established a task force to recognise qualifications.
  • Indian education minister raised the issue of pending visas of Indian students with the Australian government.
On Sunday, the Indian minister attended the AIEC meeting in Sydney and discussed several bilateral issues with Mr Clare including cooperation in education, skill development, research, innovation and entrepreneurship.

He asked Australian universities and skilling institutions to set up their campuses in India and explore areas of collaboration with Indian institutions.
pr1.jpg
Consul General Dr Sushil Kumar (Standing), Indian Educaiton Minister Dharmendra Prasad (Left) sitting with Indian High Commissioner Manpreet Vohra (Right). Credit: SBS Hindi
In an official statement,
the Indian government confirmed that the minister also raised the issue of pending visas of Indian students with the Australian government.
The Australian Minister has assured cooperation in expediting the pending visas
Indian Education Ministry
The two sides agreed to expand the cooperation in learning, skilling and research with a view to making education a key pillar under the India-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, it added.
The two ministers announced the establishment of a working group on transnational education to build a shared understanding of the regulatory settings in both countries and promote opportunities for two-way mobility of institutions.
pr2.jpg
Indian Consul General Dr Sushil Kumar (L) greeting visiting Indian Education Minister Dharmendra Prasad (R). Credit: SBS Hindi
Mr Pradhan reiterated that India remains committed to building knowledge bridges and deepening bilateral engagements with Australia in education, skilling and research for mutual growth and prosperity.
Pointing out that the AIEC was a highly effective forum to further advance ties and boost engagements in education, skill development and research priorities, Mr Pradhan extended an invitation to the Australian team to hold the 7th meeting of the AIEC in India next year.
pr3.jpg
Indian diaspora attending an event organised at the Melbourne's consulate to greet the Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. Credit: SBS Hindi
On Tuesday
, Mr Pradhan participated in the ‘VET: Policy Dialogue on Developing Skills for the Future’ at Kangan Institute in Melbourne and discussed the potential of deploying Australian Skill Standards & Certification frameworks in India.

Mr Pradhan also held bilateral discussions with the Australian Minister for Skills and Training Brendan O'Connor and invited him to visit India for exploring opportunities to strengthen cooperation in skill development.
India-Australia relations have dramatically changed in past decade: S Jaishankar

India-Australia relations have dramatically changed in past decade: S Jaishankar

11/02/202213:22

The visiting minister also met the Indian diaspora in Sydney and Melbourne.

After the AIEC meeting,
the Australian education Minister Jason Clare
announced investment worth half a million dollars to assist in the collaboration between the researchers online and the Australia-India Research Student Fellowships Program, worth about $600,000, that will provide fellowships for 70 students and young researchers from India as well as from Australia.

SBS Hindi 
Facebook 
Twitter

