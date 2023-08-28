Preparing for Rakhi gifts and delicacies? Understand Australian biodiversity laws first

Key Points Rakhi, the Hindu festival, will be celebrated across the globe on 31 August this year.

Indian community members receive parcels and packages from India as well as other parts of the globe on the occasion of the Rakhi festival.

According to the Australia's Department of Agriculture and Water Resources, food, plant materials, and animal products from overseas have the potential to introduce some of the most harmful pests and diseases in the world into Australia.

Raksha Bandhan, a Hindu festival, involves sisters tying a sacred thread (known as Rakhi) around their brothers' wrists. The thread represents the love and affection between siblings, mainly brothers and sisters.





This year, the Indian community is set to observe this festival on 31 August.





During this festival, Australia receives numerous packages from India and various parts of the world.





In the past, the Australian government has issued statements for residents celebrating Raksha Bandhan to ensure their families and friends know Australia's biosecurity laws before mailing gifts and delicacies.



Australia receives numerous packages from India and various parts of the world around the Hindu festival Rakhi. Credit: IndiaPix/IndiaPicture/Getty Images/IndiaPicture RF/Getty Images Dr Usha Sriram Prasad at the Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry told SBS Hindi, "families observing Rakhi festivities should prompt their international relatives to remember that certain customary gifts and confections might not be allowed into the country due to potential risks of pests or diseases."





"Certain gift items and delicacies could pose a risk to Australia's biosecurity," she added.



Food, plant materials, and animal products from overseas could pose a threat to Australia's biodiversity and could also impact its agricultural and tourism industries. Source: Moment RF / Uma Shankar sharma/Getty Images "Shipments and packages are subject to scrutiny at mail centres for assessments. If (these) include items containing seeds, wood, plant or animal-based substances, dairy items, or dried fruits, they might be confiscated due to their potential to present a biosecurity hazard," she explained.





"Families anticipating such items must guarantee that the senders are informed about the permissible items before dispatching them. This precaution will help prevent any potential delays, additional expenses, or the unfortunate loss of goods," she added.



LISTEN TO Diaspora 'over the moon' as world congratulates India on successful lunar mission SBS Hindi 24/08/2023 08:50 Play

According to the Department of Agriculture and Water Resources, food, plant material and animal products from overseas could introduce some of the world’s most damaging pests and diseases into Australia.





"This could devastate our valuable agricultural and tourism industries and unique environment," the Department says.





Subash Chetry, President of the recently established Indian community organisation GOPIO Cairns, said he believed that it was crucial for the community to comprehend the reasons behind Australia's stringent biodiversity regulations.



Subash Chetry is the president of GOPIO Cairns. Credit: Subash Chetry "It's imperative for us to first understand the Australian laws and then to educate our families back home, so we are planning to hold such education sessions for the community here in Cairns," he added.



LISTEN TO Scrap permanent parent migration unless 'immediate family' redefined, report recommends SBS Hindi 08/08/2023 15:27 Play

He further mentioned that this measure would contribute to the timely delivery of gifts and fine foods, while also playing a crucial role in protecting Australia against various hazardous biosecurity threats and diseases.



