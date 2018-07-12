Indian family traumatised by intruder

The Meghani family moved to Morwell just three weeks ago but they have not had a moment of peace for one week. A week ago a man came knocking at their front door at about 10:00 pm. In this exclusive interview, Sabina Meghani tells SBS Hindi that he was reeking of alcohol and asked for money for booze. When the man who covers his face right up to his nose with a hoodie, was denied any monetary help he started shouting and abusing.





The Meghani family reported the incident to the police. after that first night which was Friday 6th July, this prowler has come every day to their house. Sabina says, "He hurls stones on my bedroom windows and the windows of the kid's rooms. The children are very frightened, our whole family is very stressed."





A shattered glass window reflecting fragments of a street scene. Source: Getty Images/Jennifer A Smith





The man seems to know the routine of the family, he returned to their property the next day which was a Saturday. Till date, he has trespassed and broken windows and mesh doors 14 times. Sabina says, "The police do come after every incident and they have taken fingerprints as well. It's either an act of racism, or he wants us to leave the area in fright."





One morning as Sabina was driving out on the road, a passing car signalled her to pull over indicating something was wrong with her car. Spontaneously Sabina stopped and the man who walked up to her was the same guy who has been terrorising the family. He said, "Why did you call the cops on me?" Sabina says, "He seems to stalk me in particular. In the night when he throws rocks at their windows, the children get terrorised. We have now kept the children in a very secure room." Sabina adds in a trembling voice.





Just this morning says Sabina, ,"I was driving out for a doctor's appointment I saw him jump the front fence and enter our property. We have had enough, we are moving out now. Many concerned Indian families have offered us to come and stay with them until we find a new house."



