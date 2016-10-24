Indian farmers' contribution in Australian Agriculture

Published 24 October 2016 at 7:11pm, updated 25 October 2016 at 6:15pm
By Harita Mehta
Source: SBS
Dr Devaki Monani lecturer and early career researcher at Australian Catholic University and a native Hindi speaker conducted research with leading academics Professor Jock Collins and Associate Professor Branka- Krivopavic Skoko examining new Indian immigrant farmers and contributions to productivity in Australia. The study found that immigrants make enormous contributions in agriculture by rapidly changing growing technologies, producing unique and variety of crops in an efficient manner. Most importantly, immigrant growers are bringing new skills and overcoming labour shortages. The study was funded by Rural Industries Research Development Corporation.
