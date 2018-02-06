SBS Hindi

Indian female bouncer: ‘I keep young tipsy women safe from unwanted attention’

Samiksha Kamble First Female Bouncer of Thane

Published 6 February 2018 at 3:52pm, updated 6 February 2018 at 4:16pm
By Kumud Merani
Here's an exclusive chat with Samiksha Kamble, the first female bouncer in Thane. Tune in to hear about her journey from a fitness trainer to becoming a bouncer at a night club!

Beware! She can be tough as nails and yet soft as a snowflake! If that seems too much of an oxymoron, let’s introduce you to Samiksha Kamble. She is the first female bouncer at a nightclub in Thane, India.

Samiksha enjoys her job in an otherwise male dominated profession and has successfully broken stereotypes.

Samiksha Kamble First Female Bouncer of Thane
A National gold medalist in Karate, Samiksha works two jobs for the upkeep of her family.

She is a fitness trainer by day and a bouncer by night.

She usually gets home at 1:00 or 2:00 am, but Samiksha is not scared.

It’s the miscreants who fear her!

She says she is very capable of showing the exit to a hurly burly man if he is tipsy or attempting to force his attentions on female patrons.

 
Samiksha as a Trainer
The best part of her job is helping females who might be a bit tipsy or those who are getting the glad eye from drunken men.

Samiksha escorts them to the safety of their car or taxi.

She often is seen giving stern warnings to miscreants and sends them packing if they do not heed.

For a tough girl doing a tough job, Samiksha’s prime concern is her ailing 76-year-old father.

So far she hasn’t given her own future a thought or dreamt of marrying!

Listen to this exclusive interview by SBS Hindi's Kumud Merani!

