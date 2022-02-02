SBS Hindi

Indian foreign minister likely to visit Australia for Quad meeting this month

SBS Hindi

Australia's Foreign Minister Marise Payne (L) talks to India's Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar.

Australia's Foreign Minister Marise Payne (L) talks to India's Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar. Source: ROMEO GACAD/AFP via Getty Images

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 2 February 2022 at 3:29pm
By Sahil Makkar
Source: SBS

Australia will host a meeting of foreign ministers from Quad nations in Melbourne this month. The Quad, officially the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue, represents India, Australia, the US and Japan. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Indian foreign minister S. Jaishankar are expected to attend this meeting. Dr Dalbir Ahlawat, a senior lecturer in the Department of Security Studies and Criminology at Macquarie University, said the meeting is crucial in the wake of growing border tensions between Russia and Ukraine and the Russia-China relations.

Published 2 February 2022 at 3:29pm
By Sahil Makkar
Source: SBS
Listen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon inside the picture at the top. 

Tune into 
SBS Hindi
 at 5 pm every day and follow us on 
Fa
cebook
 and 
Twitter
.

READ MORE

Scott Morrison says he called 'great friend' Narendra Modi before announcing nuclear submarine pact

Advertisement


READ MORE

Australia expands diplomatic presence in India, allocates funds to strengthen ties



Share

Latest podcast episodes

India Bollywood Star Convicted

एसबीएस बॉलीवुड टाइम : 27 अक्टूबर 2022

sandeep.jpg

No mithai, no celebrations: Chef Sandeep Pandit explains the relationship between Indian festivals and sweets

Australia Submarines

Fiji news : 27 October 2022

WhatsApp Image 2022-10-27 at 12.13.06 PM.jpeg

'Opera Sails are lit up for Diwali to convey that all communities are welcome in NSW'