Indian foreign minister likely to visit Australia for Quad meeting this month

Australia will host a meeting of foreign ministers from Quad nations in Melbourne this month. The Quad, officially the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue, represents India, Australia, the US and Japan. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Indian foreign minister S. Jaishankar are expected to attend this meeting. Dr Dalbir Ahlawat, a senior lecturer in the Department of Security Studies and Criminology at Macquarie University, said the meeting is crucial in the wake of growing border tensions between Russia and Ukraine and the Russia-China relations.
Published 2 February 2022 at 3:29pm
By Sahil Makkar
Source: SBS
