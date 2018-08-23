"Indian immigrants with years of work experience often struggle to get a job matching their qualifications"
Indian-Australian academic, Dr Sunaina Gowan, has published a research titled "The shifting identity of the professional workforce in Australian organizations: The Indian immigrant experience" In this research she has examined questions like, are immigrant Indian professionals vulnerable to prejudice and discrimination, as well as exclusion after inclusion in Australian organizations? and does prejudice and discrimination as well as exclusion after inclusion have an impact on emotional labour? We spoke to Dr Gowan to know more about her research and her findings regarding the Indian Immigrant experience.
