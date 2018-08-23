SBS Hindi

"Indian immigrants with years of work experience often struggle to get a job matching their qualifications"

SBS Hindi

Dr Sunaina Gowan

Source: Dr Sunaina Gowan

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 23 August 2018 at 11:39am, updated 23 August 2018 at 9:00pm
By Pallavi Jain
Source: SBS

Indian-Australian academic, Dr Sunaina Gowan, has published a research titled "The shifting identity of the professional workforce in Australian organizations: The Indian immigrant experience" In this research she has examined questions like, are immigrant Indian professionals vulnerable to prejudice and discrimination, as well as exclusion after inclusion in Australian organizations? and does prejudice and discrimination as well as exclusion after inclusion have an impact on emotional labour? We spoke to Dr Gowan to know more about her research and her findings regarding the Indian Immigrant experience.

Published 23 August 2018 at 11:39am, updated 23 August 2018 at 9:00pm
By Pallavi Jain
Source: SBS
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Drink driving accident airbags

Four Indian men die in a road accident in Victoria; three were not wearing seatbelts

India: Union Home Minister Amit Shah Addressed Media During The Parliament Winter Session

India report: Indian Home Minister says Ram Temple in Ayodhya to be ready by January 2024

Nimmi

तुमको न भूल पाएंगे : निम्मी

Nanda

तुमको न भूल पाएंगे : नन्दा