Indian Next Gen in UN: Madhish Parikh

Published 15 August 2016 at 4:51pm, updated 15 August 2016 at 5:18pm
By Harita Mehta
Source: SBS
Madhish Parikh was the only India youth representative at the conference arranged by United Nations Disarmament Affairs. The topic of the conference was " Women Higher Education and Peace". Madhish Parikh exclusively spoke to Harita Mehta on SBS Hindi

