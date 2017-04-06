Indian-origin batsman selected for Under 16 Australian National Cricket Team

Available in other languages

15-year-old Yash Pednekar from Melbourne has been selected to play for the Under 16 Australian National Cricket Team.





He has been the opening batsman as well as a leg-spinner for his North Dandenong Under 17 divison 2 team.





Yash has also successfully captained the Southern Pioneers at the Under 14 state championships.





He will soon join the select few in Brisbane to train and play for the Australian National Cricket Team.





He adds that although it was his father, Kedar Pednekar, who motivated him to play cricket it was achance meeting with Scahin Tendulakar that inspired him to take cricket as a career.





Yash Pednekar Source: Yash Pednekar Facebook





Yash says that he considers Sachin Tendulkar to be his idol and one day hopes to play for the Mumbai IPL team.





12 years of hard work and dedication has borne fruit for Yash.





To know more about Yash Pednekar’s strategy and future plans, listen to his conversation with Amit Sarwal.









