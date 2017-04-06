SBS Hindi

Indian-origin batsman selected for Under 16 Australian National Cricket Team

SBS Hindi

Yash Pednekar

Yash Pednekar Source: Yash Pednekar

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 6 April 2017 at 5:01pm, updated 6 April 2017 at 5:18pm
By Amit Sarwal
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Indian-origin batsman Yash Pednekar says that he considers Sachin Tendulkar to be his idol and one day hopes to play for the Mumbai IPL team.

Published 6 April 2017 at 5:01pm, updated 6 April 2017 at 5:18pm
By Amit Sarwal
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
15-year-old Yash Pednekar from Melbourne has been selected to play for the Under 16 Australian National Cricket Team.

He has been the opening batsman as well as a leg-spinner for his North Dandenong Under 17 divison 2 team.

Yash has also successfully captained the Southern Pioneers at the Under 14 state championships.

He will soon join the select few in Brisbane to train and play for the Australian National Cricket Team.

He adds that although it was his father, Kedar Pednekar, who motivated him to play cricket it was achance meeting with Scahin Tendulakar that inspired him to take cricket as a career.

Yash Pednekar
Yash Pednekar Source: Yash Pednekar Facebook


Yash says that he considers Sachin Tendulkar to be his idol and one day hopes to play for the Mumbai IPL team.

12 years of hard work and dedication has borne fruit for Yash.

To know more about Yash Pednekar’s strategy and future plans, listen to his conversation with Amit Sarwal.



Share

Latest podcast episodes

SCG FEMALE CRICKET STATUE

SBS Hindi News 05 January 2023: World first female cricketer statue unveiled at Sydney Cricket Ground

DC: The House Votes for Speaker of the House

No speaker elected - again - for US House of Representatives

01.jpg

मिलिए इस दिलदार टैक्सी ड्राइवर से जो गरीब लड़कियों को फ्री में दे रहे हैं ब्राइडल ड्रेस

FIJI ELECTION 2022

Fiji report : 05 January 2023