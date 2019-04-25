SBS Hindi

Indian-origin candidate promises 'tax-deductible home loans' and '20-year parent visa'

Ganesh Loke, United Australia Party Candidate

Mr Ganesh Loke, United Australia Party Candidate Source: Supplied

Published 25 April 2019 at 4:19pm, updated 25 April 2019 at 5:30pm
By Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj
Ganesh Loke, who migrated to Australia two decades ago, has thrown his hat in the ring for the upcoming Australian federal elections. In this chat with SBS Hindi, Mr Loke shares his party's policies and his inspiration.

When Ganesh Loke migrated to Australia twenty years back, he barely had anything. 

Today Mr Loke is an entrepreneur, social activist, movie producer, writer, motivational speaker and manages his own film production company as well as an IT training business. 

“20 years back, I came to Australia with nothing. However, this country has given me everything. I have been helping many needy people to get jobs, accommodation," he claims.

Mr Loke is now aspiring to be a politician. 

He campaigned for the former Palmer United Party in the seat of Parramatta at the 2013 Federal Election. This time around, he has been endorsed as a candidate for the seat of Parramatta in Sydney's southwest region by Clive Palmer's United Australia party. 

“I joined the United Australia Party in 2013 because both other parties have failed the Australian people. They are fighting with each other on the same issues, and millions of Australians are disappointed with Labor and Liberal party," Ganesh told SBS Hindi.

Ganesh Loke, United Australia Party Parramatta, Candidate
Source: Supplied


Ganesh says he is joining politics to give back to the community.

"Over years, I have conducted free seminars and events for the people in Parramatta to help them prepare resumes for work, have helped and motivated them to find jobs and accommodation and have provided them with the necessary information and the motivational support," he says. 

If elected, Mr Loke's party promises to introduce tax-deductible home loans and 20-year visa for migrants' parents.

“My party is proposing 'reduced tax rates' and ‘tax-deductible home loans’ which will ultimately help the Australian families to buy their home or invest in properties.”

“If elected, the UAP will propose changes to the Parents visa system, and will allow ‘longer stay visas for parents (15-20 years)’ for lesser visa fees.”

Ganesh Loke, United Australia Party Parramatta, Candidate
Source: Supplied


Mr Loke shares his role models are Mahatma Gandhi, Mother Teresa, Martin Luther King Jr. and Barack Obama.

"These great leaders fearlessly worked hard for the people to bring peace and prosperity to the world," he says. 

