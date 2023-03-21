India report: Indian Parliament continues to witness disruptions over Rahul Gandhi's remarks

- Deadlock continues as BJP accuses opposition of wilfully stalling Parliament
- BJP spokesperson calls Rahul Gandhi a ‘modern-day Mir Jafar’ of Indian politics
- Delhi government to unveil annual budget today after Home Ministry’s nod
- Police hunt underway for pro-Khalistan activist Amritpal Singh; all airports on high-alert
- Strong earthquake tremors felt across Delhi-NCR and parts of north India
Syria and Türkiye quake victims top of mind during Ramadan
Australia issues travel advisory for India, says citizens need to be cautious while visiting certain areas
Australians to brace for an expensive winter as energy prices soar
