India report: Indian Parliament continues to witness disruptions over Rahul Gandhi's remarks

India Adani Protest

Indian lawmakers standing on the ledge of the Parliament House shout anti-government slogans during a protest, in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, March 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup) Source: AP / Manish Swarup/AP

Listen to the India report of 22/03/2023.

  • Deadlock continues as BJP accuses opposition of wilfully stalling Parliament
  • BJP spokesperson calls Rahul Gandhi a ‘modern-day Mir Jafar’ of Indian politics
  • Delhi government to unveil annual budget today after Home Ministry’s nod
  • Police hunt underway for pro-Khalistan activist Amritpal Singh; all airports on high-alert
  • Strong earthquake tremors felt across Delhi-NCR and parts of north India

    Hindi_160323_Ramadan TS Quake .mp3 image

    Syria and Türkiye quake victims top of mind during Ramadan

    SBS Hindi

    21/03/202307:58
Hindi_160323_India travel advisory .mp3 image

Australia issues travel advisory for India, says citizens need to be cautious while visiting certain areas

SBS Hindi

16/03/202305:21
hindi_160323_energy increase image

Australians to brace for an expensive winter as energy prices soar

SBS Hindi

16/03/202304:27
