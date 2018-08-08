Indian Parliament passes anti-corruption bill

Is China printing Indian currency notes? Source: AAP Images/ EPA/FAROOQ KHAN
Published 8 August 2018 at 7:07pm, updated 8 August 2018 at 7:10pm
By Pallavi Jain
Source: SBS
The Indian Parliament recently passed the Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Bill 2018. This bill has tough new measures which includes increasing the punishment for taking a bribe. This bill also makes giving a bribe a punishable offense. We spoke to Political Scientist, Dr Pradeep Taneja, from the University of Melbourne, to know more about this bill. Dr Taneja has been an observer of the anti-graft movement in India.
Published 8 August 2018 at 7:07pm, updated 8 August 2018 at 7:10pm
By Pallavi Jain
Source: SBS
Share