Indian Police to push for extradition of Gold Coast man in connection with wife’s murder

Ravneet Kaur was twenty-nine years old and pregnant with her second child when she was abducted and later found dead in an Indian river while on a trip to India.





The Indian police have alleged her husband, Jaspreet Singh, was having an affair and conspired with his mistress to have his wife kidnapped and killed.





Sandeep Goel from Punjab Police alleges she wasn't the only one involved in the conspiracy.





"Through this conspiracy, the lady was murdered. According to the information so far, Ravneet's husband, Jaspreet, living in Australia, Jaspreet's girlfriend, Kiran, his sister, Taranajeed, and a man named Sandeep, who was arrested today. Until now, the role of those people has not been revealed."





Ravneet Kaur was a nurse on the Gold Coast. She and her husband had been married since 2013.





She and her four-year-old daughter were staying with family in India when she went missing in the city of Ferozepur on March the 14th, with her husband in Australia.





Her relatives believe her husband was talking to her on a WhatsApp call when his mistress drove up in a car.





Her brother, Narinder Singh, alleged she was then rendered unconscious before being killed.





"Her husband told her to get into a vehicle outside the house with a girl, as they needed to talk in private. She sat in the car. After they drove for two to four kilometres, they probably made her smell something to render her unconscious, then strangled her, and threw her body into the Bhakra Dam Canal," he alleges.





Police in Punjab says they'll seek Jaspreet Singh's extradition.





But Mr Singh insists he is innocent and remains a free man.





Mr Singh told SBS he does not know what the basis of the allegations against him are.





He says he can't say anything about the matter, but he had no role whatsoever in his wife's death.





He says he will have to go to India and find out what happened.





Meanwhile, the members of the Sikh community on the Gold Coast want Jaspreet Singh taken into custody as soon as possible.





A Sikh community leader, Mannu Kala, says Jaspreet Singh is living a normal life in Australia at the moment, despite his wife's death in India.





"He has got dual Canadian citizenship. I'm not sure if he's a flight risk. So, we're not sure what situation he's in. But, one thing I can guarantee: that he is living a normal life on the Gold Coast right now, as we speak," Mr Kala said.





However, there's no word yet on when Jaspreet Singh may be taken into custody.





A spokesperson for the federal Attorney-general says the Australian government does not comment publically on extradition matters, including on whether it has even received an extradition request, until a person is arrested, or brought before a court.



