SBS Hindi

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi announces $400 billion economic rescue package

SBS Hindi

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi announces the extension of a lockdown up to 3 May as a preventive measure against the spread of COVID-19.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi announces the extension of a lockdown up to 3 May as a preventive measure against the spread of COVID-19. Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 13 May 2020 at 5:08pm
By Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj
Source: SBS

Indian PM Narendra Modi has called this stimulus package 'Atma-Nirbhar Bharat Abhiyan” or 'Mission self-reliant India', to help and support the nation's economy struggling amid coronavirus induced lockdowns.

Published 13 May 2020 at 5:08pm
By Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj
Source: SBS
In his fourth televised address, the Indian Prime Minister said this economic package will support all sections of the society.

Highlights:   

  • Atma-Nirbhar Bharat Abhiyan announced by Indian Government
  • Total COVID 19 stimulus worth $400b (AUD)
  • Will target employment generation in India
 

 

Prime Minister remarked that self-reliance will prepare the country for tough competition in the global supply chain, and it is important that the country wins this competition. 

New Delhi based economic writer and senior journalist Harshvardhan Tripathi says it is a significant announcement which constitutes close to 10 per cent of India’s gross domestic product (GDP).

"If India wants to successfully replace China in the world supply chain it will have to focus on land, labour, liquidity, and laws. This special economic package is focused on labourers, farmers, taxpayers, MSMEs, and industry," Mr Tripathi said.

Though PM Modi was scant on details of the economic rescue package, he promised that in the coming days India’s finance ministry would reveal all the details.

The sum of $400b (AUD) which is 20 lakh crore INR will include two packages announced by Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman worth Rs 1.17 lakh crore and loan relief package by Reserve Bank of India.

READ MORE

COVID-19: Australia’s GDP predicted to fall by more than 10 per cent



People in Australia must stay at least 1.5 metres away from others. Check your state’s restrictions on gathering limits.

Testing for coronavirus is now widely available across Australia. If you are experiencing cold or flu symptoms, arrange a test by calling your doctor or contact the Coronavirus Health Information Hotline on 1800 020 080.

The federal government's coronavirus tracing app COVIDSafe is available for download from your phone's app store.

SBS is committed to informing Australia’s diverse communities about the latest COVID-19 developments. News and information is available in 63 languages at 
sbs.com.au/coronavirus


Tune into 
SBS Hindi
 at 5 pm every day and follow us on 
Facebook
 and 
Twitter


Share

Latest podcast episodes

ANTHONY ALBANESE GEELONG VISIT

SBS Hindi News 07 January 2023: Albanese defends AUKUS ties despite US warning

Divesh Sareen.jpg

The Indian Mate _The journey from Namaste to How-r-ya

UKRAINE RUSSIA CONFLICT

SBS Hindi News 06 January 2023: Ukraine rejects Putin Christmas ceasefire request

Drink driving accident airbags

Four Indian men die in a road accident in Victoria; three were not wearing seatbelts