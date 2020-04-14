Indian researcher invents unique 'contact-less' key to help prevent spread of Coronavirus

Highlights Mr Vellyappan has invented a simple tool called the Safety Key to minimise contact with door handles.

The Safety key helps with using the lift buttons, ATM buttons, toilet flushes and hand dryers without touching them.

The Safety Key can be made with a 3D printer.

While people around the world are paranoid about touching door handles or lift buttons that might be contaminated by the Coronavirus, Mr Vellayappan has devised a special tool to eliminate direct contact with door handles and other such places in areas with maximum traffic.





Mr Vellayappan was disturbed at the sight of videos that had gone viral, showing people spitting and sneezing in their hands and deliberately contaminating doors and lift buttons.





"Having read an article about the coronavirus remaining on metal surfaces for days, I thought I had to come up with a tool to minimise contact with door handles to reduce the spread," Mr Vellayappan told SBS Hindi .





Source: Supplied





He designed the tool, printed it on a 3D printer and tested it at the Monash University in early March.





It took him about three weeks to finish the product.





Thereafter, he made 30 copies of the Safety Key and distributed it among the staff and students at the Monash University.





"A few days back I made 10 copies and gave them to a hospital nearby, and the response has been very good," Mr Vellayappan adds.





The tool is multi-purpose and best used in areas where a lot of people pass through, like malls, hospitals and universities.





"It is meant to work on L-shaped handles, ATM buttons, lift buttons, pressing the toilet flush in public restrooms and on hand dryers," Mr Vellayappan advises.





This key can be sanitized or given a quick wash after passing through several doors.





"You just sanitize the part of the tool that has come in contact with the grooves of the tool," he says.





The device is the size of a mobile phone and can be easily carried around.





Mr Vellayappan has no intention to patent his product because it's the need of the hour and he wants to help as many people as possible.





He is open to teaching people who possess a 3D printer to design it themselves.





"I have also sent the design to friends in the USA, where they need it the most, and they have been very happy with it," Mr Vellayappan said.





On being asked what's in the pipeline, Mr Vellayappan says, "the tool is not usable on the handles of a trolley, so I'm looking at modifying it, so it can also be used on trolley handles."





