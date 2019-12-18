SBS Hindi

Indian Restaurant raises funds for NSW Firefighters and victims

SBS Hindi

Raising Funds for NSW Firefighters

Source: Supplied

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 18 December 2019 at 3:17pm
By Kumud Merani
Source: SBS

A multicuisine Indian Restaurant has contributed to the New South Wales bushfires relief fund by raising a total of $6150. This amount was raised through its fundraiser lunch to support Bushfire Fighters Victims and Volunteers. Their contribution has been acknowledged by the Minister for Police and emergency services David Elliott MP and by Julian Lesser Federal member for Berowra.

Published 18 December 2019 at 3:17pm
By Kumud Merani
Source: SBS
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Divesh Sareen.jpg

The Indian Mate _The journey from Namaste to How-r-ya

UKRAINE RUSSIA CONFLICT

SBS Hindi News 06 January 2023: Ukraine rejects Putin Christmas ceasefire request

Drink driving accident airbags

Four Indian men die in a road accident in Victoria; three were not wearing seatbelts

India: Union Home Minister Amit Shah Addressed Media During The Parliament Winter Session

India report: Indian Home Minister says Ram Temple in Ayodhya to be ready by January 2024