Indian Restaurant raises funds for NSW Firefighters and victims

Published 18 December 2019 at 3:17pm
By Kumud Merani
Source: SBS
A multicuisine Indian Restaurant has contributed to the New South Wales bushfires relief fund by raising a total of $6150. This amount was raised through its fundraiser lunch to support Bushfire Fighters Victims and Volunteers. Their contribution has been acknowledged by the Minister for Police and emergency services David Elliott MP and by Julian Lesser Federal member for Berowra.
