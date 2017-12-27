Indian Restaurateur Displays Xmas Spirit

SBS Hindi

X Mas Lunch

Source: Supplied

Published 27 December 2017 at 3:18pm, updated 27 December 2017 at 3:26pm
By Kumud Merani
An Indian restaurateur in Melbourne has kept up the true spirit of Christmas, bringing on a smile and tears of gratitude

An Indian Restaurateur has well and truly kept the spirit of Christmas alive! Gautam Gulati fed about 135 people for free at his restaurant in Melbourne. Gautam says he was always inspired by the thought of feeding the less fortunate during the festive season just like the temples and Gurudwaras do in India.

 
xmas
Source: Supplied


With the help of the Salvation Army and Uniting Wyndham Gautam had a crowd of many people who would have otherwise celebrated a lonely Christmas without any cheer. They were given a fare of Meatballs for entrée, lasagna, Pizzas and pasta to choose from in the mains and delicious Tiramisu for dessert.

The guests were all thrilled by the gesture and many had tears in their eyes, as did the staff in the restaurant. Gautam tells us, “my staff was so overcome that they wanted to work on a voluntary basis for this good cause, but of course I did not permit that”. They were all paid. The staff said this was the very best Xmas they had ever celebrated!

xmas
Source: Supplied


A woman who came in for the Xmas lunch shared her story with Gautam as tears rolled down her face. She said that she had not celebrated Christmas in the last 10-15 years. She lives by herself and feeds 45 birds every day, the birds are the only family she has!

 

Indeed! “Learn to light a candle in the darkest moments of someone’s life. Be the light that helps others see; it is what gives life its deepest significance.”

 

