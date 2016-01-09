Indian Science Congress and its fallouts !

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi Source: Government of India
Published 9 January 2016 at 5:36pm
By Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj
Source: SBS
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi called upon scientists to develop tools to exploit Indias internal water and its marine resources. We are at the cusp of a new era, where oceans will become important drivers of our economies. Their sustainable use can bring prosperity; and, give us clean energy, new medicines and food security beyond just fisheries, said the Indian Prime Minister inaugurating the 103 Session of Indian Science Congress at Mysuru in Karnataka.Senior Journalist and Editor of Indian Science Journal N.B. Nair told Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj why this conference is a new start for Indian Science research.
