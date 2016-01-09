SBS Hindi

Indian Science Congress and its fallouts !

SBS Hindi

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi Source: Government of India

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 9 January 2016 at 5:36pm
By Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi called upon scientists to develop tools to exploit Indias internal water and its marine resources. We are at the cusp of a new era, where oceans will become important drivers of our economies. Their sustainable use can bring prosperity; and, give us clean energy, new medicines and food security beyond just fisheries, said the Indian Prime Minister inaugurating the 103 Session of Indian Science Congress at Mysuru in Karnataka.Senior Journalist and Editor of Indian Science Journal N.B. Nair told Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj why this conference is a new start for Indian Science research.

Published 9 January 2016 at 5:36pm
By Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

KIMBERLY FLOODING WA

SBS Hindi News 04 January 2023: Fitzroy River reaches record-breaking flood levels

CHAMPS.jpg

Medal haul for Melbourne's junior wrestlers

INDONESIA G20 BALI SUMMIT

India report : Indian PM speaks with King Charles, discusses key issues

AUSTRALIAN UNIVERSITIES RANKING

Australia's net migration rates are returning to pre-pandemic levels, report finds