Indian scientists discover an 'EPIC' exoplanet

The bright star Fomalhaut in the constellation of Piscis Austrinus. Fomalhaut lies about 25 light-years from Earth and is surrounded by a huge disc of dust. Source: NASA / European Southern Observatory
A team of Indian scientists at the Physical Research Laboratory led by Prof Abhijit Chakraborty in Ahmedabad has discovered a planet outside our solar system. This planet is at a distance of around 600 light years. The planet was discovered using the 'PARAS' spectrograph integrated with a 1.2m Telescope. PARAS is an acronym for the PRL Advance Radial-velocity Abu-sky Search spectrograph located in Mount Abu in Rajasthan. The planet has been named EPIC 211945201b or K2-236b. We spoke to Indian-Australian Astrobiologist and postdoctoral researcher at ANU, Dr Aditya Chopra, to know more about this discovery.
Published 22 June 2018 at 1:09pm
By Pallavi Jain
Source: SBS
