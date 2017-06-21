SBS Hindi

Indian Star Players through to their first round of Australian Badminton Open 2017

Star Player PV Sindhu attends a media event at The Star's Sky Terrace to promote the 2017 Crown Group Australian Badminton Open.

Star Player PV Sindhu attends a media event at The Star's Sky Terrace to promote the 2017 Crown Group Australian Badminton Open.

Published 21 June 2017 at 6:21pm, updated 21 June 2017 at 9:43pm
By Anita Barar
Available in other languages

The 2017 Australian Badminton Open at Sydney Olympic Park (from 20th June to 25th June) is featuring top rank players from all around the world. Anita Barar speaks with International Badminton referee Mr. Yogendra Bhatnagar to know more about this tournament and about visiting Indian Badminton team.

This tournament is one of twelve Super Series tournaments held around the world and it attracts the worlds best players.

With a star-studded line-up leading to finals between the best badminton players in the world, tournament has already seen few upsets. In her opening match, Olympic Champion Carolina Marin was defeated by Japan’s Nozomi Okuhara, who is ranked 12th in the world.

TUNE IN TO PODCAST TO KNOW ABOUT THIS TOURNAMENT

Indian Team is looking quite strong and is a favorite too.

 

The defending Australian Open champion Saina Nehwal eased through her first match. She defeated Sung Ji Hyun of Korea 21-10, 21-16 in her opening round. 

PV Sindhu too defeated her Japanese rival Sayaka Sato with 21 -17, 14-21, 21-18.

Sindhu who is 2016 Olympic silver medallist , however struggled and lost in her second game but she managed to resurface in third game.  

Earlier today, Srikanth K. defeated Kan C.Y. (Tpe) with 21-13, 21-16 in his opening game.

Two days before, Srikanth has won Men's single in Indonesian Badminton Super series.  He secured a 21-11, 21-19 win over World No 47 Kazumasa Sakai.

