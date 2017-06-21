Indian Star Players through to their first round of Australian Badminton Open 2017

Available in other languages

This tournament is one of twelve Super Series tournaments held around the world and it attracts the worlds best players.





With a star-studded line-up leading to finals between the best badminton players in the world, tournament has already seen few upsets. In her opening match, Olympic Champion Carolina Marin was defeated by Japan’s Nozomi Okuhara, who is ranked 12th in the world.





Indian Team is looking quite strong and is a favorite too.











The defending Australian Open champion Saina Nehwal eased through her first match. She defeated Sung Ji Hyun of Korea 21-10, 21-16 in her opening round.





PV Sindhu too defeated her Japanese rival Sayaka Sato with 21 -17, 14-21, 21-18.





Sindhu who is 2016 Olympic silver medallist , however struggled and lost in her second game but she managed to resurface in third game.





Earlier today, Srikanth K. defeated Kan C.Y. (Tpe) with 21-13, 21-16 in his opening game.





Two days before, Srikanth has won Men's single in Indonesian Badminton Super series. He secured a 21-11, 21-19 win over World No 47 Kazumasa Sakai.





