Indian Stories, Australian Screens 2016 - Conference & Film Festival!

Published 29 November 2016 at 6:26pm
By Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj
RMIT Indian Film Festival & Conference aims to promote the theme 'Indian Stories, Australian Screen' by providing insight into the vibrant culture.It's a free event with film screenings, discussions, and conference, Q&A, music & dance performances from 1st December 2016 to 4th December 2016.

The keynote Speaker for the Day 1 of Indian Film Festival and Conference is Mr Ritesh Shah... who is an acclaimed Bollywood Screenwriter.

Shah began his career as a playwright with Act One Art Group, New Delhi. His works include the fringe award winner Othello - A play in black and white. He switched to television in 1999. He started his film career with dialogue writing and in co-writing screenplays. His solo screenplay and dialogue credits include films like B.A. Pass, Citylights, Force and the critically acclaimed Pink. He has been nominated for Filmfare awards.

There will be a Masterclass with Vipin Sharma!

Masterclass with Vipin Sharma will include his journey from Toronto to Bollywood as an actor and a film maker. What does it take to be an actor, how to work with the actors and the skill of writing from a true and authentic perspective are some of the topics which will be explored through some insights on the craft of storytelling.

An alumnus of the Canadian Film Centre and the National School of Drama, India, the Master class is ideal for actors, writers and directors. It will be a hands on session too as he is really keen on developing a film with the local Australian talent.

There are 21 featured films will be shown during our festival, Anyone can attend this FREE event and will need to book tickets here:

1st https://www.eventbrite.com.au/e/rmit-indian-film-festival-i…

2nd https://www.eventbrite.com.au/e/rmit-indian-film-festival-i…

3rd https://www.eventbrite.com.au/e/rmit-indian-film-festival-i…

4th https://www.eventbrite.com.au/e/rmit-indian-film-festival-i…

Location: Cinema Building 80, Level 1 445 Swanston Street Melbourne, VIC 3000





