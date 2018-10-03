Indian student finalist for NSW international students award

The New South Wales International students Awards are for international students who participate and excel at other activities over and above academic excellence. This year Vidushi Bhagwanani was the finalist in the category for higher education from the Macquarie University.











The motive of these awards is to encourage and felicitate international students for their contribution to society. Vidushi says, 'Its hard for international students to get internships and graduate positions.' she was recognised for her initiative to help international students network with recruiters. She along with her team brought together recruiters from various big industries under one roof and interact with international students. This offered a means of networking to get placements, internships or jobs. In May 2018, Vidushi held an industry event and invited Microsoft, IBM and Infosys.





Through their key recruiters about 100-150 students made contacts and they acquired unofficial contracts for internships and had hopefully brightened their chances for acquiring jobs in the future.











All the major NSW universities chose two outstanding students out of all their international students. Altogether about 50 students participated in the higher education category. Three students received the awards and Vidushi was one of the finalists.



