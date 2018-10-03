SBS Hindi

Indian student finalist for NSW international students award

SBS Hindi

Vidushi Bhagwanani

Source: Supplied

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 3 October 2018 at 2:19pm
By Kumud Merani
Source: SBS

The NSW International Student of the Year Awards is one of the many initiations of Study NSW. It is an encouraging platform for international students like Vidushi Bhagwanani to go beyond the academic boundaries and get involved with the community. Vidushi Bhagwanani was a finalist from Macquarie University for the Higher Education Category in the NSW International Students Awards. She says, "you need not feel overwhelmed or intimidated because you are from a different country and culture, being an International student is not a weakness, it is a strength."

Published 3 October 2018 at 2:19pm
By Kumud Merani
Source: SBS
The New South Wales International students Awards are for international students who participate and excel at other activities over and above academic excellence. This year Vidushi Bhagwanani was the finalist in the category for higher education from the Macquarie University.

 

The motive of these awards is to encourage and felicitate international students for their contribution to society. Vidushi says, 'Its hard for international students to get internships and graduate positions.' she was recognised for her initiative to help international students network with recruiters. She along with her team brought together recruiters from various big industries under one roof and interact with international students.  This offered a means of networking to get placements, internships or jobs. In May 2018, Vidushi held an industry event and invited Microsoft, IBM and Infosys.

 Through their key recruiters about 100-150 students made contacts and they acquired unofficial contracts for internships and had hopefully brightened their chances for acquiring jobs in the future.

 

All the major NSW universities chose two outstanding students out of all their international students. Altogether about 50 students participated in the higher education category.  Three students received the awards and Vidushi was one of the finalists.

 Vidushi's message to other aspiring international students is "one should not be scared because you are an international student and you come from a different country and culture. I think it is a strength when you know another culture and languages; this helps you to go forward, mix, assimilate and serve this society."

Share

Latest podcast episodes

UKRAINE RUSSIA CONFLICT

SBS Hindi News 06 January 2023: Ukraine rejects Putin Christmas ceasefire request

Drink driving accident airbags

Four Indian men die in a road accident in Victoria; three were not wearing seatbelts

India: Union Home Minister Amit Shah Addressed Media During The Parliament Winter Session

India report: Indian Home Minister says Ram Temple in Ayodhya to be ready by January 2024

Nimmi

तुमको न भूल पाएंगे : निम्मी