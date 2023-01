Available in other languages

Oviya Vendan and Pranav Sakthivel were selected for have further training in the field of animation at Darwin University under Student Exchange program by Australian Trade Commission.











In the selection process, out of nearly more than hundred entries of chosen fields, these two students displayed extra ordinary skills in their Animation project.











Oviya Vendan and Pranav Sakthivel spent some quality time at Charles Darwin University learning new skills about Animation.