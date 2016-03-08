Indian Support Center providing Job Search Guidance for New Migrants

SBS Hindi

The Job Seminar

The Job Seminar Source: Indian Support Center

Published 8 March 2016 at 3:56pm
By Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj
Indian Support center in Sydney started a new project to help and guide the newly arrived migrants from India. For this they partnered with professional Career coaching professionals.Here is a talk with Mr Subba rao, president Indian Support Center where he explains to Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj new migrants can break the cycle of No local experience………

