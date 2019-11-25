SBS Hindi

Indian taxi driver invited for dinner after offering free ride to Pakistani cricket players

Lovepreet Singh with Pakistani cricket players

Lovepreet Singh with Pakistani cricket players Source: Supplied

Published 26 November 2019 at 10:37am, updated 26 November 2019 at 11:39am
By Vivek Kumar
An Indian taxi driver from Brisbane has hit the headlines after ABC radio show host Alison Mithcell talked about his encounter with the Pakistani cricket team on the show "Commentator Cam".

Indian student Lovepreet Singh who drives a taxi in Brisbane has become the talk of the town after he offered a free ride to the members of the Pakistani cricket team visiting Australia.

"I was outside their [Pakistan team's] hotel. Three cricketers jumped into my cab and asked me to take them to a Punjabi restaurant," Singh shares with SBS Hindi

Listen, what Lovepreet Singh has to say:

Singh drove the players to a local Indian restaurant but refused to charge them for the ride.

"They wanted to pay me, but I could not take it. It was an honour to be with these great players. And what Imran Khan has done for us, by opening the Kartarpur Corridor, is more than enough. I told them, being a Punjabi and a cricket fan, I want to thank them," Lovepreet Singh said.

At that point, the Pakistani cricketers which included Yasir Shah, Shaheen Afridi and Naseem Shah asked Mr Singh to join them for dinner.

Singh, who plays cricket himself, wanted to pay for the dinner too but the players refused.

"We can't thank all the Pakistanis enough for the kind gesture at Kartarpur Sahib," says Singh.

Mr Singh arrived in Australia in 2018. He is studying in Brisbane and works as a taxi driver.

Twitterati heaped praises on Mr Singh for his gesture.

