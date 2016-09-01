SBS Hindi

Indian Women's Building Gift

Manish Lakhani

Manish Lakhani

Published 1 September 2016 at 5:16pm
By Harita Mehta
Available in other languages

In India for centuries, the religious, economic, political, cultural and social life of men are the rulers. Yet women's role in history ever filed. India's most famous monument, the Taj Mahal was built by one man, even though it was made for a woman. Probably very few people are aware that it is not only related to the Taj Mahal as a woman but in India many such monuments and buildings which are made by women. The series talks about the history of those 9 women, who gave the country a beautiful monument. Let's take a look at their contributions forgotten. Harita Mehta takes you to this beautiful journey

